India climb to top spot in ICC ODI ranking

Mumbai: In cricket, Team India climbed to the top spot in the ICC men’s ODI ranking. India entered the no.1 spot after the series win against New Zealand. Team India overtook both England and New Zealand to reach the top spot.

England is now in second position while the New Zealand is in the fourth spot. Australia are the 3rd placed team in the rankings. India now have 114 rating points while England has 113 and Australia have 112. New Zealand have 111 points. England can regain the top spot if they can defeat South Africa 3-0 in their upcoming ODI series.