Jennifer Coolidge named the 2023 Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals

Following her Emmy-winning performance as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in the popular HBO series ‘The White Lotus,’ Jennifer Coolidge saw a career revival. On Tuesday, Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals named her the 2023 Woman of the Year.

The Pudding is the oldest theatrical organisation in the nation and one of the oldest in the world. This honour has been given yearly to women ‘who have made significant and enduring contributions to the world of entertainment’ since 1951.

Coolidge, who additionally portrayed Paulette, the sage manicurist in the ‘Legally Blonde’ films, and Stifler’s seductive mother in ‘American Pie,’ was born and raised in the Boston region.

‘We are so excited to welcome Jennifer Coolidge back to her hometown and to Harvard, the iconic setting of Legally Blonde,’ Man and Woman of the Year coordinator Maya Dubin said in a press release. ‘Her glittering personality and comedic presence are so Pudding.’

Coolidge will be honoured with a parade through Harvard Square on February 4 followed by a roast when she will be presented with her Pudding Pot.