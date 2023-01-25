Leader of Belarus claims he has been asked to sign a non-aggression agreement with Ukraine

According to remarks that suggested he saw Kiev as a potential threat, Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he had been asked to reach a non-aggression agreement with Ukraine, according to the Belta state news agency.

The alleged offer was disclosed by Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a gathering of government and law enforcement officials. He also accused Ukraine of allowing the West to use its territory to arm and train militants who could destabilise the situation in Belarus without providing any supporting evidence.

Belta cited Lukashenko as saying:

‘They are requesting that we never, under any circumstances, invade Ukraine or send troops there. They suggest that we sign a non-aggression pact.’

His remarks did not immediately make it clear whether the West or Ukraine itself had made the alleged offer.

Kyiv officials, who have expressed concern that Moscow might use Belarus as a launching pad for a new attack on Ukraine from the north, did not respond right away.