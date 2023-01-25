On release day, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathaan’ full HD print leaked online: Report

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’, which hit the big screens today, has been on of the most awaited movies in Bollywood. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film’s release as it brings the Bollywood star back on screens after a hiatus of four years. However, as per latest reports a full HD version of the film was leaked online way before its release. The makers of the movie have come to the fore urging viewers to watch the movie in theatres.

Taking to Twitter, Yash Raj Films urged the audience to report any kind of piracy to them immediately. ‘#Pathaan is here with a very important message for all of you. Enjoy the BIGGEST action spectacle only on a big screen near you and avoid giving out any spoilers of the film. Report any kind of piracy to us on [email protected]’, the tweet read.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand ‘Pathaan’ also stars John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles. ‘Pathaan’ marks Deepika and Shah Rukh’s fourth collaboration after their super hit films ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Happy New Year’ and ‘Chennai Express’. Meanwhile, SRK will be seen in director Atlee’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’ and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’. Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in ‘The Intern’, in a Pan India film ‘Project K’ alongside actor Prabhas and in director Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan.