Police claims 7 family members who found dead in Pune River were murdered for revenge

On Wednesday, police announced that the seven bodies that had been found in a river in Pune, Maharashtra, this week were murdered. The seven individuals, who were all family members, were initially thought to have committed suicide. Pune’s rural superintendent of police, however, declared on Wednesday that it was a murder case rather than a suicide. Allegedly, the relatives of all seven killed them.

In accordance with sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, the police have arrested five people in connection with the alleged murders: Ashok Pawar, Shyam Pawar, Shankar Pawar, Prakash Pawar, and Kantabai Jadhav. The five people arrested are all related to Mohan Pawar, one of the seven people who were allegedly murdered.

According to the police, retaliation appears to be the driving force behind the alleged crime. According to the police, Mohan Pawar’s son was allegedly responsible for the death of Ashok Pawar’s son a few months ago. Thus, it is claimed that Ashok and the others devised a scheme to kill Mohan Pawar and his family.

The police intend to present the accused before a court to request their custody as part of a wider investigation into the murders in Pune.