The US FDA proposed draft guidance to reduce the amount of lead in packaged food meant for babies

On Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) put up a draught directive to lower the lead content of packaged foods intended for infants and toddlers. The guideline, which was introduced as a component of the agency’s ‘Closer to Zero’ action plan, aims to ‘give information to industry on the action levels for lead in food designed for newborns and young children.’

According to the NY Times, food makers would not be required to follow the draught guidance. But if implemented, they would make it easier for the FDA to pursue legal action against businesses that deviate from the recommended amounts.

It has advised against consuming more than 10 parts per billion of fruits, vegetables, combinations (including those based on grains and meat), yoghurt, custards/puddings, and single-ingredient meats. Additionally, for root vegetables and dry infant cereals, the limit has been recommended at 20 parts per billion.

As per FDA, the limits ‘would result in significant reductions in exposures to lead from food while ensuring availability of nutritious foods.’