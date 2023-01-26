After a plea agreement, relatives of the 737 MAX crash victims want Boeing to be monitored

On Wednesday, family members of those killed in two fatal 737 MAX crashes asked a U.S. judge to appoint an impartial corporate monitor to watch over Boeing Co’s compliance with a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement.

Following objections from the families of those killed in the 2018 and 2019 crashes to a $2.5 billion Justice Department agreement to resolve a 737 MAX fraud conspiracy charge related to the plane’s flawed design, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor last week ordered Boeing to appear in court on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas, to be arraigned on a felony charge.

The crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which cost Boeing more than $20 billion, prompted a 20-month grounding of the best-selling plane and prompted lawmakers to pass comprehensive legislation reforming aeroplane certification.

The families want O’Connor to appoint an independent monitor to oversee Boeing’s compliance, impose a standard condition that Boeing commit no new crimes, and make as much of the substance of Boeing’s corporate compliance efforts adopted since 2021 public as possible.