Bentley launches Bentayga EWB in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Luxury car makers, Bentley launched its new Bentayga extended wheelbase (EWB) in India. The new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) priced at Rs 6 crore is offered in standard, ultra-luxurious Azure, and First Edition variants. The buyers can choose between 4 and 5-seat configurations. In the 5-seat arrangement, a new jump seat between two bigger rear seats can be installed.

The SUV is powered by 50hp, 4.0-litre V8 engine. The engine delivers 550bhp and 770Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 8-speed automatic gearbox. The 4.0-litre engine propels the SUV from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds and has a top speed of 290 kmph.