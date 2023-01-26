Bharti Airtel hikes basic tariffs

Mumbai: India’s number 2 telecom service provider, Bharti Airtel has hiked its basic tariffs in 7 regions across the country. The telecom service provider increased its basic tariffs by nearly 57%.

Airtel informed that it has brought a new entry-level plan at Rs 155. The new plan was introduced in regions including the states of Karnataka, Bihar and Rajasthan, The new plan was introduced after discontinuing the existing tariffs of Rs. 99.

Airtel’s average revenue per user (ARPU) was Rs. 190 in the September quarter, a 3.8% sequential rise and a roughly 24% year-on-year increase. ARPU is a key performance indicator for telecom firms. The ARPU needed to be at Rs. 200 and ultimately at Rs. 300 for a financially healthy business model.