DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Bharti Airtel hikes basic tariffs

Jan 26, 2023, 06:59 pm IST

Mumbai: India’s number 2 telecom service provider,  Bharti Airtel has  hiked its basic tariffs in 7 regions across the country. The telecom service provider increased its  basic tariffs by nearly 57%.

Airtel informed that it has brought a new entry-level plan at Rs 155. The new plan was introduced in regions including the states of Karnataka, Bihar and Rajasthan, The new plan was introduced  after discontinuing the existing tariffs of Rs. 99.

Also Read: UAE Police announces speed limit change on key road 

Airtel’s average revenue per user (ARPU) was Rs. 190 in the September quarter, a 3.8% sequential rise and a roughly 24% year-on-year increase. ARPU is a key performance indicator for telecom firms. The ARPU needed to be at Rs. 200 and ultimately at Rs. 300 for a financially healthy business model.

Tags
shortlink
Jan 26, 2023, 06:59 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button