HP launches Envy x360 15 (2023) laptops in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: American multinational information technology company, HP launched its Envy x360 15 (2023) laptops in India. The 12th Gen Intel Core i5-powered model that features 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at Rs. 82,999 . The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model with a full-HD display costs Rs. 86,999 and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model with an OLED touch display will cost Rs. 94,999. The top-of-the-line variant with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage costs Rs. 1,149,99.
Envy x360 15 (2023) laptop gets a 15.6-inch OLED Eyesafe-certified touch display. It is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, coupled with up to Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. The laptop sports a 5-megapixel webcam with IR face recognition technology, along with a physical camera privacy shutter. The HP Envy x360 15 (2023) is equipped with Bang and Olufsen speakers. It comes with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies.
HP claims that these laptops can provide up to 10 hours of battery life. It comes with the HP QuickDrop feature for fast file transfers.
