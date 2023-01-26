Indonesia Masters 2023: Lakshya Sen wins in second round

Jakarta: In badminton, India’s Lakshya Sen entered the third round of men’s singles at the Indonesia Masters 2023 badminton tournament. Reigning Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen defeated Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong by ‘ 19-21, 21-8, 21-17’ in the second round.

Former world number one Saina Nehwal will face Han Yue of China in the second round of women’s singles today. Earlier on Wednesday, India’s HS Prannoy crashed out in the opening round. World No. 9 Prannoy suffered a second successive first-round exit, losing ‘19-21, 10-21’ to Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama. He had reached the semifinals of Malaysia Super 1000 but lost in the opening round of India Open last week.