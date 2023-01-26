More time is needed for Suryakumar Yadav to get used to the ODI format: Saba Karim

Suryakumar Yadav, a batsman for India, has been chosen the 2022 ICC Men’s Player of the Year. Despite having a fantastic season last year, the top batter in the T20I format is yet to secure a spot in the ODI team. Going into the ODI World Cup, Yadav has not demonstrated that he can be readily put into the middle order due to the significant gap between his T20I and ODI stats.

Former selector Saba Karim defended the batter, saying that he needed more time to get used to the game’s structure.

‘This has happened before. When he had the chance to play in ODIs in the past, he didn’t perform up to expectations. He is still one of the best players, in my opinion. Some athletes require some time to adapt. To have more information, he could talk to Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma about this,’ Saba Karim told India News.

Contrary to his success in the T20I format, where he has three centuries to his credit, Yadav has yet to record a century in an ODI match. The batter is anticipated to play in games leading up to the World Cup, but barring a significant change, it is unlikely that he will replace Shreyas Iyer as the Indian team’s starting middle order batter.

After the four-game Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is over, India will face Australia in their next ODI series.