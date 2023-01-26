Nasal Covid vaccination iNCOVACC from Bharat Biotech has been released.

On Thursday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh introduced the nasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC from Bharat Biotech. It is the first nasal vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 in the nation.

A indigenous nasal vaccine would be sold for Rs 325 per shot for government procurement and Rs 800 per shot for private vaccination facilities, says the December announcement by Bharat Biotech.

The chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech, Dr. Krishna Ella, earlier referred to the intranasal vaccine as a ‘global game changer.’ ‘We are pleased to report that iNCOVACC, a revolutionary advancement in intranasal vaccine technology and delivery methods, has received approval. Despite the low demand for Covid-19 vaccines, we have been working on intranasal vaccines to keep our platform technologies up to date and to be ready for any future infectious diseases.’

The nasal vaccination was created in collaboration with Washington University in St. Louis, which also developed it and tested its efficacy in preclinical tests. Bharat Biotech carried out product development activities related to preclinical safety assessment, large-scale manufacturing scale-up, formulation and delivery device development, including human clinical trials.

Through the Covid Suraksha initiative of the Department of Biotechnology, the Indian government funded the product development and clinical trials.