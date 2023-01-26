Opening date of Shri Badrinath Dham announced

Dehradun: The opening date of sacred portals of Shri Badrinath Dham announced. Badri-Kedar Temple Committee informed that the Shri Badrinath Dham would open on 7 AM April 27. The ‘Gaadu Ghada Kalash Yatra’ would begin on April 12. The dates for opening the gates of the Badrinath shrine were decided after studying a calendar named ‘Panchang Gadhna’.

Badrinath Temple is located in the Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of the Alaknanda River. The temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as ‘Char Dham’ which also includes Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath.

The portals of the Badrinath Temple were closed during the winter. It remains open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).