Police arrested UP man who charged aspirants for appearing in exam

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) aspirant and a person who reportedly took part in competitive exams in place of others have been detained, said Uttar Pradesh Police officials on Thursday.

A CTET centre at Banthara in this city provided information that Manish Kumar would be taking the test in place of Shubham Yadav, said a spokesperson for the police’s Special Task Force, which arrested the suspects on Wednesday.

Kumar is from Kaimur in the state of Bihar, whereas Yadav is a resident of Jaunpur, he claimed.

The officer added that Kumar claimed he participates in competitive exams as a ‘solver’ in place of actual applicants for 10,000 to 15,000 rupees in exchange for two bogus identity cards and as many CTET admission cards.

In response to questions, Kumar stated that in 2016, when he was getting ready for the civil services exam, he met some individuals who were running a gang of solvers.