Republic Day 2023: Some interesting facts about Indian Constitution

New Delhi: The Republic Day marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect in January 26, 1950. On that day, the Constitution of India became the supreme law of this nation.

Here are some interesting facts about Constitution of India:

The Constitution of India is the largest written constitution in the world. The Indian Constitution is also the longest one in the world and is the second-largest active Constitution. It has 470 articles in 25 parts and 12 schedules with 5 appendices. It had 395 articles in 22 parts and 8 schedules, originally.

The original copy of the Indian Constitution is hand-written on hand-made paper. Presently it is stored in the Nitrogen Gas Chamber in the Library of the Parliament House.

The original copy of the Indian Constitution was written by Prem Bihari Narayan Raizada.

Indian Constitution is the longest in the world. It contains 1.46 lakh words. It took 2 years, 11 months and 18 days to draft it.

The Drafting Committee was headed by its chairman, Dr. BR Ambedkar. K.M. Munshi, Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer, Muhammed Saadullah, N Madhava Rao and Gopala Swami Ayyangar were the other 6 members of the committee. Dr. Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, was the president of the Drafting Committee.

India celebrates November 26 as Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas or National Law Day. The day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.