Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan earns Rs 100 crore on Day 1: Karan Johar wrote ‘love forever trumps hate.’

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan premiered to a raucous response at the box office on January 25 and made an astounding Rs 100 crore on the first day alone. Recently, Karan Johar has praised the crew on social media. The performance of the movie, he continued, ‘proves that love triumphs over hate.’ Siddharth Anand is the director of the spy thriller Pathaan. It is the fourth instalment of the Spy Universe, which also includes the War and Tiger franchises by Yash Raj Films.

With Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is back after a successful box office debut on January 25. SRK and the Biggie crew have finally received recognition from Karan Johar for their significant accomplishment.

‘Hits over a hundred! ?100 crore and over in a single day! Sid (Siddharth Anand), Deepika, John, and GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) megastar SRK, visionary and legendary YRF, and Adi (Aditya Chopra)! Wow. Love always prevails over hate! ‘Date to be noted.’ he wrote.