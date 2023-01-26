Stock markets to remain shut 15 days this year: Full list

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on 15 days this year. As per the holiday calendar issued by the authority there are a total of 19 holidays, 4 of them will fall on the weekend.

The only stock exchange holiday in January will be on Thursday, January 26 on account of 74th Republic Day. There are no holidays on weekdays in February and July but there is 1 each in January, May, June, August, September, and December. BSE and NSE will be closed on 2 weekdays each in March, October, and November. April has the highest number of holidays – 3

February has no holidays falling on a weekday. However, Mahashivratri, which is falling on Saturday, is on February 18 this year. NSE and BSE will remain closed on Tuesday, March 7, on account of Holi and on Thursday, March 30 for Ram Navmi .

The first holiday in April is on April 4, Tuesday, on account of Mahavir Jayanti. Markets will remain closed on April 7, on account of Good Friday. On April 14, markets will remain shut on Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Another holiday in April is the Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id), falling on the 22nd of the month– a Saturday.

Monday, May 1, which is Maharashtra Day, is the only holiday in the month of 2023. The next holiday is on Wednesday, June 28, for Bakr Id. No weekday will be a holiday in the month July, which has a single holiday falling on the 29th, a Saturday, on the occasion of Moharram.

The 76th Independence Day, falling on Tuesday, August 15, is the only weekday off in the month of August. September also has just one holiday falling on a weekday– Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday, September 19. In October, the markets will be closed for 2 days, on account of Gandhi Jayanti on Monday, October 2, and Dussehra on Tuesday, October 24.

There are a total of 3 holidays in November, of which one falls on a Sunday. This is the holiday for Laxmi Puja on November 12. The NSE and BSE will be closed Tuesday, November 14 for Diwali Balipratipada and Monday, November 27 for Gurunanak Jayanti. The only holiday in December is Christmas, which will fall on Monday, December 25 next year.