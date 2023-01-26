Tecno launches new budget smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Tecno launched its new budget smartphone named ‘Tecno Spark Go (2023)’in India. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of Tecno Spark Go (2023) is priced at Rs. 6,999. The phone also comes in 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage configurations and the price details of these variants are yet to be confirmed. The new Tecno smartphone is offered in Endless Black, Nebula Purple, and Uyuni Blue colours and is available for purchase through major retail stores in the country.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark Go (2023) runs on Android 12 with HiOS 12.0 on top. The handset is powered by quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC . The phone features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS (720×1,612 pixels) display with a touch sampling rate of 120Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is touted to deliver a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and 480 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with a Memory Fusion virtual RAM feature that increases the phone’s RAM by 3GB, taking it up to a total of 7GB.

The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, OTG, and USB Type-C connectivity. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, a fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W bundled charger.