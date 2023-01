A teenage girl was allegedly raped by two people in a car in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district after they gave her a ride in the vehicle, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening in the Saoner area, about 40 kilometres from here, and the accused were arrested, they said.

According to the police, the accused drove the 17-year-old victim in their car, parked it in a remote location, and raped her.