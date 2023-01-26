Telangana government honoured RRR’s MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose on Republic Day.

When MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose received the prestigious Oscars 2023 nomination for Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, they brought honour to India. The Telangana government honoured Keeravaani and Chandrabose for their accomplishment on January 26 in honour of Republic Day. At a Republic Day celebration in Hyderabad, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan congratulated and honoured the pair.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has a history of winning awards at many international competitions. The RRR song Naatu Naatu took home the Best Original Song Golden Globe in 2023.

Naatu Naatu from RRR made the cut on January 24 and was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars. The following day, MM Keeravaani received the Padma Shri award. The Telangana government honoured MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose on Republic Day for their contributions to the state’s success.

‘This victory is not mine alone, it’s an achievement of all my mentors, brothers, and supporters (sic),’ MM Keeravaani stated to ANI during the occasion.