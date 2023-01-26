Temporary road closure announced in Dubai

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that certain roads in the emirate will be closed to the public due to waterlogging. RTA informed that Al Sabkha Tunnel is closed in both directions. This route has been diverted to the traffic light intersection above the tunnel. Drivers can take the Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street or Al Yalayis as alternatives.

The intersection of Al Asayel Street with Latifa Bint Hamdan Street is also closed in both directions. The following alternative routes can be used: First Al Khail Street, Latifa Bint Hamdan Street and Umm Suqeim Street.