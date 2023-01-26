Temporary road closure announced in Qatar

Doha: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a temporary closure. Bu Merzaz Street in Al Kharaitiyat area will be closed temporarily, in both directions between Al Kharaitiyat Street and Street 12. In coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, the closure will start on Saturday, January. 28, 2023, at 6:00 AM and will last for one month.

During the period, Bu Merzaz Street users wishing to reach Al Kharaitiyat Street can turn left towards Street 12, then right at the first street to reach Al Kharaitiyat Street. The authority informed that it will install road signs advising motorists of the closure and urged all to follow by the speed limit and follow the road signs to ensure their safety.