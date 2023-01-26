Two killed and several injured in knife attack on train in Germany

Authorities said a 33-year-old stateless Palestinian man attacked them with a knife on a regional train travelling between Kiel and Hamburg in northern Germany on Wednesday, killing two people and injuring several others.

Police in the Danish border state of Schlewsig-Holstein said the man, who was only slightly injured, was being treated in a hospital. He was apprehended at a train station in Brokstedt.

According to authorities, three others were seriously injured and four were lightly injured in the attack.

The motive for the attack was not yet known, according to police. According to sources on the investigation team, the man, who came from Gaza eight years ago, had a criminal past and there was no evidence of a political motivation, according to regional broadcaster NDR.

Police were investigating at the Brokstedt train station, Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter, adding that some services between the two cities had been cancelled.