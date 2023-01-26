Water supply to be affected in these areas on January 27

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board informed that several areas in the national capital will face water suspension on January 27 (Friday). The water supply will be affected due to the annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station. The Delhi Jal Board urged all residents to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement.

Here are the areas that will face water cut in Delhi:

Defence Colony, Kotla Mubarakpur, South Extension, B2 (Main) Janak Puri BPS, Qutub, Mehrauli Area, Ghitorni, A1 Khanpur Colony JJ, Pocket-1 and 2 DDA BPS Jasola Vihar, LIG Pul Prahalad Pur, Okhla Phase-II, Dwarka Area, 620 LIG Houses Pkt-4, Sector-11, 288 SFS Houses Pkt-1, Sector-19, Khampur, Singhola, Bakoli, Hameed Pur & Singhu Village, Pkt 11-B Sector-23 Rohini, Utsav Appt. Sec-18 Rohini, AP Block Pitampura BPS, Central Secretariat, President House, Parliament, India Gate, Ashoka Road, Nirman Bhawan, Sunder Nagar, Lodhi Road, Vigyan Bhawan, Connaught Place, R.M.L. Hospital, Janpath, Aram Bagh, DIZ Sector, and adjoining areas, Rakab Ganj, North Avenue, and other NDMC areas, Sec-3 Pocket-F 23 Rohini, Ghevra Village, B3B-Block Janakpuri BPS, Sector C-1 Vasant Kunj, Khanpur Village, Pocket-7 DDA BPS Jasola Vihar, ESI Okhla Phase-I, 720 SFS Gr. I to IV, Pkt-2 Sector-19, Narela, Mangolpuri, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Sector-1 to 4, Pappu Colony, Jain Colony, Gupta Colony, Shahbad Ext., Prahlad Vihar, Sec-28, 29, 34 & 35 Rohini, BPS Sector-24 Rohini JJC, Block-1 Pkt-1 Sector-18, Nehru Camp JJC Haiderpur BPS, Madipur Village JJ Colony, Paschim Vihar Extension, Paschim Puri Pocket-1,2,3, Slum Madipur Quarters, Multan Nagar, Jawla Heri Village, Paschim Vihar area, Keshav Puram Lawrence Road, Trinagar, Rampura, Ashok Vihar, Central Secretariat, President House, Parliament, India Gate, Ashoka Road, Nirman Bhawan, Sunder Nagar, Lodhi Road, Vigyan Bhawan, Cannought Place, R.M.L. Hospital, Janpath, Aram Bagh, DIZ Sector, and adjoining areas, Rakab Ganj, North Avenue, and other NDMC areas, Mangolpuri Y Block, Sec-3 Pocket-F 25 Rohini, Sec-3 Pocket-H 33 Rohini, Sec-4 Pocket-B-6 Rohini.

Area-wise Water Emergency Numbers:

R.K. Puram: 011-26100644, 26193218, Greater Kailash: 011-29234746, Jal Sadan: 011-29819035, 29814106, Vasant Kunj: 011-26137216, Chhatarpur (Qutub): 011-65437020, Giri Nagar: 011-26473720, 29234747, Mandawli: 011-22727812, Jagriti: 011-22374834, 22374237, Budella: 011-28542057, Tagore Garden: 011-25193140, Ashok Vihar: 011-27304656, 24306089, Paschim Vihar: 011-25274679, 25275259, Punjabi Bagh: 011-25223658, Holambi: 011-27700789, 27700474, Mehrauli: 011-26137216, Chhatarpur: 9643351694, Sangam Vihar: 9354512527, Okhla: 011-26388976, Idgah: 011-23537397, Chandrawal WW-2: 011-23819045, 23818525, Mangol puri L Block: 011-20873096, 27915965.