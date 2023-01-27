A screening war is going on at Hyderabad University as ABVP screens Kashmir Files as response to the BBC documentary

The BBC documentary about PM Modi was screened on Thursday at the University of Hyderabad by the Students Federation of India (SFI), while the RSS-affiliated ABVP screened the divisive movie The Kashmir Files there.

Over 400 students attended the contentious two-part BBC documentary series India: The Modi Question’s Republic Day showing at the university, which was a success, informed SFI.

Days previously, a different group of students played the video on campus without permission or prior notification, which prompted the university administration to request a report. The ABVP claimed to have filed a police complaint after protesting the screening.

‘More than 400 students attended the screening hosted by SFI, opposing the ABVP’s attempts to incite trouble and the administration’s attempts to obstruct the documentary’s showing’. In a social media post, SFI-HCU praised the student body for supporting campus democracy and freedom of speech.

The Kashmir Files was screened on the university campus that day as a response by the ABVP HCU students.

The University registrar asserted that there were no adverse incidents during the checks and that the campus was calm, but the ABVP claimed that its representatives were mistreated by security personnel there.