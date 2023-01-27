Activist sentenced to 28 years in prison in Thailand for insulting the country’s monarchy through a Facebook post

A Thai court sentenced a political activist to 28 years in prison on Thursday for posting on Facebook what it deemed to be insulting remarks about the monarchy of the nation. Mongkol Tirakote was found guilty of two different royal defamation offences by a court in the northern city of Chiang Rai.

The 29-year-old activist and online apparel seller, was arrested last August for violating the ‘lese majeste’ legislation in 14 of 27 posts.

The current monarch, his queen, his heirs, and any regent are all subject to the law, which is regarded as one of the strictest in the entire world. Each offence brings a three- to 15-year prison sentence.

Critics say that the law is often misused to suppress public debate. In 2020, student-led pro-democracy protests criticized the monarchy. Vigorous prosecutions followed under the law, something that was rarely done previously.

His prison sentence was originally 42 years but it was reduced following his testimony.