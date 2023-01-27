Due to security concerns, Bharat Jodo Yatra has been temporarily suspended.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo march was interrupted on Friday near Qazigund, the valley’s entrance, after Congress claimed the Jammu and Kashmir administration had violated security and improperly handled the throng.

The JK administration ‘failed to provide security to Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Shri Rahul Gandhi,’ AICC incharge Rajni Patil wrote in a tweet.

Security flaws reveal an unjust and unprepared attitude on the part of the UT administration, said Patil.

After arriving in Qazigund, Gandhi began to make his way towards Vessu in South Kashmir as planned. However, Congress workers found that the outer cordon, which was to be controlled by Jammu and Kashmir police, had vanished, say claims made by Congress leaders.

Gandhi was supposed to walk 11 kilometres on Friday, but he was forced to cancel after just going 500 metres.

A senior congress representative stated, ‘For security considerations, we had to momentarily stop the yatra as there was crowd mismanagement along the yatra route approved by the security apparatus.’

He claimed that even though a sizable crowd had gathered to demonstrate their support for Rahul Gandhi, there were concerns for the Congressman’s safety since ‘people are coming too close to him.’

The Congressman continued, ‘But due to poor security management, Rahul’s security did not permit him to walk and he rode his automobile to the location of the march’s night halt at Khanabal.’