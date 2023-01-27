Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US currency in the forex market. As per market experts, the easing of crude oil price supported the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the Indian rupee opened higher at 81.51 against the US dollar. The Indian rupee settled at 81.61 on Wednesday. The money markets were closed on Thursday for the Republic Day holiday.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower marginally

The US dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of 6 currencies, edged up 0.08% to 101.92. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital market as they sold shares worth Rs 2,393.94 crore.