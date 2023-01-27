Indian visa and passport services open for all 7 days in these 2 emirates in UAE

Dubai: The Indian Embassy in the UAE has announced that Indian expats in the country can now submit their application for passport and visa services on all days including Sundays. The centres of the Indian Outsourcing Service Provider, BLS International Service Ltd, will be available for submission of application for passport and visa related services for all 7 days a week including Sundays.

3 centres located in Dubai and Sharjah will be opened for submission of application for passport and visa services on all days starting from January 22 except local government holidays (and Sundays during the month of Ramadan from March 23 to June 22). For Sundays, the applicants can submit their online filled application along with required supporting documents on appointment basis only from 9am to 3pm except Tatkaal cases, emergency cases (medical treatment, death); senior citizens; who can submit on walk in basis.

Applicants are requested to book the appointment with BLS using the link https://blsindiavisa-uae.com/appointmentbls/appointment.php