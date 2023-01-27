Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen bows out in quarterfinals

Jakarta: In badminton, ace Indian player Lakshya Sen lost in the men’s singles quarterfianals of the Indonesia Masters 2023. The Indian player lost to Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie of Indonesia by ‘21-15, 10-21, 13-21’ in just 62 minutes.

Lakshya was the sole Indian left in the singles competition. HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, and Priyanshu Rajawat bowed out in the first round of men’s singles while Saina Nehwal was knocked out in the women’s singles.

The Indian women’s doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa will face Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan in the quarterfinals today.