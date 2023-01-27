Following his outstanding performance as the primary antagonist in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Irish actor Ray Stevenson has secured a prominent part in the historical action movie 1242: Gateway to the West.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he will take over the starring part of a Hungarian priest who battles the Mongolian army under the command of Batu Khan, the legendary conqueror Ghengis Khan’s grandson, from disgraced actor Kevin Spacey.

Eric Roberts, Michael Ironside, Bold Choimbol, David Schofield, and Christopher Lambert are among the other actors who star in the Peter Soos film. Currently, the project is in production. Stevenson is also well-known for his roles as Volstagg in the MCU’s Thor films and Titus Pullo in HBO’s renowned historical drama series Rome.

The IMDB description of the movie reads, ‘When the Great Mongolian army is about to invade Europe in 1242 it doesn’t expect that a Hungarian castle and its Priest, Eusebius will stop it.’

Kevin Spacey was fired from the movie after additional accusations of sexual misconduct came to light against him. At the height of the MeToo movement, the former Hollywood bigwig was one of the first people to come under the radar.