Know how to check mini statement, account balance via missed call, SMS

Mumbai: The largest public sector bank in the country, State Bank Of India (SBI) has launched toll-free number and SMS facility for its customers. Bank customers can get SMS banking and mobile services, account balance details, and mini-statements by just giving a missed call or an SMS from the registered mobile number.

The lender recently launched WhatsApp services for customers. Customers can use the WhatsApp banking services of SBI to know account balance and mini statement (Last 5 Transactions).

Step by Step Guide to Register For SBI WhatsApp Service:

Send SMS WAREG A/C No (917208933148) from your registered mobile number.

Once the registration is complete, you will be able to use SBI’s Whatsapp service.

Send Hi on Whatsapp (+909022690226). A pop-up message will open.

Now you will be given the option of Account Balance, Mini Statement, De-Register Whatsapp Banking.

To check the account balance, you have to type 1 while for the mini statement you have to type 2.

After this, your account balance or mini statement will be displayed as per your choice. You can also type in your query if you have any.

How To Check SBI Mini Statement Via Missed Call Or SMS:

Give a missed call to SBI mini statement number 09223866666 to know about the last 5 transactions.

The call will disconnect after two rings.

The user will get an SMS with the SBI mini statement i.e. recent 5 transactions initiated from the account.

How To Register For SBI SMS Banking And Mobile Services:

The SBI account holders need to register their account numbers to avail of the SMS and mobile services.

Then they need to send an SMS ‘REG Account Number’ to 09223488888 from the registered mobile number for the specific account.

After the previous method is done successfully, the customer will get a confirmation message that is shared if the message is successful or unsuccessful.