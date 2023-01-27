Krista Vernoff to step down as the showrunner and executive producer of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Krista Vernoff will leave her positions as executive producer and showrunner of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ The news was released shortly after ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo revealed she would be leaving the series.

According to Variety, Krista has left both ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ at ABC.

After the current season ends, Vernoff will bid both shows farewell. The showrunner has not yet been revealed.

The sixth season of ‘Station 19’ is presently underway, while ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is on its 19th season.

‘It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for the past six years and ‘Station 19’ for the last four,’ Vernoff said in a statement.

Reacting to Venoff’s departure, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ creator Shonda Rhimes said, ‘Krista’s creativity, vision, and dedicated leadership have allowed ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19′ to continue to flourish.’

She added, ‘I am incredibly grateful to her for all her hard work.’ She will always remain part of the Shondaland family.