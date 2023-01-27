‘Pallotty 90’s Kids’ new poster reveals the Pallisseri touch in the cinema

A children’s movie called ‘Pallotty 90’s Kids,’ which will be released in theatres this summer break, has been presented by renowned filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery amid the positive reviews his most recent picture, ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam,’ is receiving in theatres. The well-regarded director is showing a movie for the first time.

Saawan Rithu, the daughter of playback artist Sithara Krishnakumar and Milan, sang the song ‘Maalle Maalle’ from the film, which was recently released.

Lijo is shown in the film’s pose wearing his signature black shirt and lungis. The support from Lijo, whose critically acclaimed films including ‘Amen,’ ‘Ee Ma Yau,’ ‘Jallikattu,’ and ‘Churuli,’ entranced Malayalam and foreign audiences alike, comes as a great boost to ‘Pallotty 90’s Kids,’ a sentimental film.

Jithin Raj, a newcomer, is the director of the movie, which brings the nostalgic feelings of the 1990s to the screen. The movie’s plot was also written by him. The movie is being produced by actor-director Sajid Yahiya under the Cinema Pranthan Film Productions label. Producing executive is Jacob George.

The principal performers in the movie are Master Davinci Santhosh and Master Neeraj Krishna, along with well-known young actors Arjun Ashokan and Balu Varghese.

Saiju Kurup, Niranjana Anoop, and Dinesh Prabhakar are further members of the star cast. The other key characters are played by Vineeth Thattil, Abu Valayakulam, Mariya Prince Antony, Ajeesha, and Uma Faizal Ali.