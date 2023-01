Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced a temporary road closure. RTA informed that a road will be closed due to water logging.

RTA informed that Asayel Street will remain closed in both directions between Al Maraba’a St. and Kahraman St. Drivers are advised to use First Al Khail Street and Al Khail Road to reach their destination.