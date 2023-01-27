DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

RTA issues alert of traffic delay in key roads in Dubai

Jan 27, 2023, 04:57 pm IST

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai  has announced that some roads will be affected by events held at the Coca-Cola arena, today and tomorrow (January 27 and 28). RTA informed that these will be affected from 5pm till 12am (midnight) on both days.

The affected roads are:

Al Safa Street

Al Badaa Street

Sheikh Zayed Road at the intersection with the Financial Centre Street

RTA  urged residents to use the Dubai Metro towards Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall metro station to avoid traffic.

