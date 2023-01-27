RTA issues alert of traffic delay in key roads in Dubai

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that some roads will be affected by events held at the Coca-Cola arena, today and tomorrow (January 27 and 28). RTA informed that these will be affected from 5pm till 12am (midnight) on both days.

The affected roads are:

Al Safa Street

Al Badaa Street

Sheikh Zayed Road at the intersection with the Financial Centre Street

Also Read: Stock Market: Equity indices end lower

RTA urged residents to use the Dubai Metro towards Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall metro station to avoid traffic.