Scientists create a tiny ‘Terminator 2’-like robot that can melt and re-solidify itself on command

Terminator is back, but not in the way you may expect. A little ‘Terminator 2’-style robot that can melt and re-solidify itself on command has been created by scientists. This makes it much easier for it to escape from small spaces. It has a great potential to address several issues, according to scientists.

A metal with a low melting point, gallium, was used to embed microscopic pieces of magnetic neodymium, boron, and iron before allowing the mixture to solidify.

The robot has a lot in common with the T-1000 from ‘Terminator 2’ in terms of its capacity to change its shape.

An engineer at The Chinese University of Hong Kong and the study’s lead author, Chengfeng Pan, said in a statement that giving robots the ability to flip between liquid and solid states would increase their functionality.

Scientists used magnets to command the tiny robot to melt, and recorded the robot transforming into an amorphous puddle that then slithers through the bars of a cage. It then reconstitutes itself on the other side of the cage.