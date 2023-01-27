Special Court grants Dubai trip permit to Jacqueline Fernandez, amid ongoing probe

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court gave permission to Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday, to travel to Dubai for a work trip. Ms Fernandez is an accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case also involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress had previously withdrawn an application court’s objection, but later filed another plea.

The advocate Prashant Patil argued the matter at length, while the Enforcement Directorate opposed the said application on the grounds that the matter is at a crucial stage and that argument over the charges is going on. The court permitted Jacqueline to travel from 27th to 30th January for her professional commitments. She was directed to submit a bond of Rs 1 crore along with the travel application. The court also directed Jacqueline to report to the court after she returns from Dubai.

A recent development, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar had claimed that Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi has always been jealous of Jacqueline Fernandez. Sukesh in a press statement issued through his lawyers Anant Malik and AK Singh stated that Nora Fatehi always brainwashed him against Jacqueline, so she wanted him to leave Jacqueline and start dating her.