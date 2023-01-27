The former Wagner commander saw his comrades shot for fleeing, says Norwegian attorney

According to his Norwegian lawyer, a former commander of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway has described how he saw some of his comrades being shot as they attempted to flee from the frontline in Ukraine.

After seeing what he claimed to be the killing and mistreatment of Russian prisoners sent to Ukraine to fight for Wagner, Andrei Medvedev, who fled Russia on January 13 by crossing the border with Norway, claimed he fears for his life.

Following a ‘disagreement’ with the police about the steps taken to ensure his safety, Medvedev was released from custody on Wednesday and is now residing in a covert location in the vicinity of Oslo.

When Medvedev and Wagner were at odds last autumn, his attorney, Brynjulf Risnes, told Reuters that Medvedev had witnessed some ‘incredibly horrible’ circumstances.

According to Risnes in an interview, citing Medvedev, he had witnessed ‘ the shooting of his comrades while he was watching because they tried to flee.’