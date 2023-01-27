To make Kerala a destination for safe food, everyone must work together: George Veena

Veena George, the minister of health, urged everyone to work together on Friday to turn Kerala into a centre for safe food. ‘Everyone here refers to each stakeholder’s cooperation, including lodging facilities, dining establishments, distributors, and even aggregators. The state will become a destination for safe food thanks to a big action plan the government is intending to adopt’ Veena stated.

The minister outlined a few of the initiatives the state government would soon put into place, such as ensuring that all food establishments are licenced and registered in accordance with the FFS Act (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), issuing health cards to employees in addition to providing them with required training, assigning a hygiene rating, developing a mobile app, launching awareness campaigns, etc.

‘The FSS Act’s standards must be followed by all businesses that deal with food. Food adulteration is against the law. Strict legal action will be taken against violators. Once the vendor’s licence has been revoked, they can only have it renewed with the Food Safety Commissioner’s consent’ Veena said.