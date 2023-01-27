Turkey claims that resuming NATO talks with Sweden and Finland is ‘meaningless’

Following protests this month in Stockholm, Mevlut Cavusoglu, the foreign minister of Turkey, declared on Thursday that a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland to discuss their NATO bids would be ‘meaningless.’

In addition, Cavusoglu stated during a press conference that there is no offer to separately assess Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership.

Following Ankara’s indefinite postponement of trilateral talks with Sweden and Finland over their membership, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated that his nation wanted to resume NATO dialogue with Turkey.