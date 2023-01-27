Union Budget 2023: Follow these simple steps to check budget document online

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for this year on February 1, 2023. This will be the last full budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government. Because next year, there will be a general election.

The Union Budget presentation will begin at 11 am. The Budget speech of the Union Finance Minister will be live streamed on Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, DD News and in other private news channels.

The entire budget document will be released on a mobile application ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ for the public. It will be uploaded on the app just after the budget speech by the minister. The app is available for downloads on both the Android and Apple OS platforms.

How to download the Union Budget Mobile App:

The Union Budget Mobile App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store on Android devices and from the Apple App Store on iOS devices. The app can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.Indiabudget.Gov.In).

Steps to Check Budget 2023 Document:

Go to https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/

Click on Budget Speeches

Find the 2023-2024 PDF document