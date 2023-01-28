Aero India 2023: Non-vegetarian items banned for 20 days in these regions

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has banned sale of non-vegetarian items within 10 km of the Yelahanka Air Force Station. The ban will be in force from January 30 till February 20. The civic authority announced this ban due to Aero India show. The Aero India Show will be conducted from February 13 to 17. The decision was taken as the non-veg food littered in public places attract lots of scavenger birds, especially kites, which can cause mid air mishaps.

‘ It is to the notice of general public and proprietors of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants for closure of all meat/chicken/fish shops and prohibition of serving/sale of non-vegetarian dishes within 10 km radius of Air Force Station, Yelahanka from January 30 to February 20,’ said BBMP in its notice.

BBMP informed that violators will be punished under the BBMP Act-2020 and the rule 91 of the Indian Aircraft Rules 1937.

A total of 731 exhibitors— 633 Indian and 98 foreign — have registered for the Aero India show.