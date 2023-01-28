Ambani Security Scare Case: Court Orders Ex-Cop to be jailed

Pradeep Sharma, a former police officer accused in the Antilia bomb scare case, must be taken into custody immediately from a hospital in Pune, says an order from a special court in Mumbai. Pradeep Sharma has been receiving treatment there.

After reading the report of a medical expert committee, Special NIA Judge A M Patil declared that Mr. Sharma was in ‘stable condition and can be dismissed.’ In such cases, the court instructed the jail superintendent of Pune’s Yerwada Central Prison to take Mr. Sharma into custody from the hospital right away.

An explosives-packed SUV was found on February 25, 2021, close to industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s south Mumbai home, Antilia.

On March 5 of that year, the SUV’s owner, businessman Mansukh Hiran, was also found dead in a nearby Thane creek.

Mr. Sharma was detained in June 2021 on charges that he assisted his former colleague Sachin Waze in killing Hiran.

The Bombay High Court recently denied Mr. Sharma’s request for bail.