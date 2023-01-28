Banks to remain closed on these days in February 2023: Full list

New Delhi: According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday list, banks in the country will remain closed for 10 days in February. This includes all Sundays and the fourth Saturday of the month. Some of the holidays in the list are also specific to certain states only. Not all banks in the country will be closed on regional holidays.

The apex bank in the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases the list of bank holidays every month. Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank Holidays in February 2023:

February 5 – Sunday

February 11 – Second Saturday

February 12 – Sunday

February 15 – Bank in Imphal will remain closed due to Lui-Ngai-Ni

February 18 – Banks will remain closed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Raipur, Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Shimla and Srinagar due to Mahashivratri (Maha Vad-14)/Sivarathri.

February 19 – Sunday

February 20 – Banks will remain closed in Aizawl due to State Day

February 21 – Banks in Sikkim will remain closed due to Losar

February 25 – Fourth Saturday

February 26 – Sunday