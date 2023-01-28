Batla House encounter accused, Indian Mujahideen terrorist died at Delhi AIIMS

Shahzad Ahmad, an Indian Mujahideen member serving a life sentence in connection with the 2008 Batla House encounter case, passed away on Saturday while being treated at the AIIMS hospital in Delhi, according to sources with the Delhi Police. In the case, Ahmad was found guilty of the murder of MC Sharma, a decorated police officer, and the injury of two other officers.

The convicted terrorist was receiving treatment at AIIMS for a long-standing illness. He was referred to AIIMS on January 11 after being admitted to Delhi’s GTB hospital in December 2022 with pancreatitis brought on by gall bladder stones.

He had previously appealed the life sentence imposed upon him to the Delhi High Court.

He participated in a number of crimes, including these repeated explosions on September 13, 2008, which left 133 people injured and 26 dead.