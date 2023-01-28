Bookings for 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel started: Features

Mumbai: Toyota India has unveiled its Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) 2023 Innova Crysta in the country. It will be available in both 7-seater and 8-seater configurations across 4 grades namely Zx (only 7-Seater), Vx, Gx and G. Bookings of the new MPV can be done at Toyota dealership across the country as well as online on www.toyotabharat.com. at a token payment of Rs 50,000.

It has been offered in 5 colours – White Pearl, Crystal Shine, Superwhite, Silver, Attitude Black and Avant Garde Bronze. The Toyota Innova Crysta is equipped with a 2.4L diesel engine and a 5-speed manual transmission with Eco and Power drive modes.

Safety features include 7 SRS airbags, front and rear parking sensors, vehicle stability control, hill-start assist control, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA), 3-point seatbelt, and headrest. The MPV also features digital display, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, smart entry system, seat back table, TFT MID with detailed drive information, leather seat color options in black and camel tan, ambient illumination, smart Playcast 8-inch touchscreen audio system with Android Auto and Apple Carplayand one-touch tumble second-row seats.