Commodity market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Gold price surged in the Kerala market today. Price of sovereign gold edged higher marginally by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 42,120 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 480 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures ended at Rs 56,875 per 10 gram on Friday. The yellow metal logged a weekly gain of 0.35% in domestic market. In international market, spot gold price finished at 9-month high of $1,927 per ounce.