ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup: India to face England in finals tomorrow: Possible playing XI

Potchefstroom: In cricket, Indian eves will face England in the finals of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. The match will be played on tomorrow at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom at 5.15 pm (IST). India defeated New Zealand in their semi-final clash and England beat Australia in the second semi-final.

This is the inaugural edition of the event. 16 countries participated in the mega cricket event.

Predicted Playing XI:

India U19 Women

Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav

England U19 Women

Grace Scrivens (c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale, Davina Sarah T Perrin/Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Maddie Grace Ward (wk), Sophia Smale, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker